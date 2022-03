Kara Ferrazzano was three days into a Hawaiian honeymoon with her wife, Natalie, when her Bloomfield neighbor sent a message to check her video doorbell. She pulled up the Ring app on her phone Feb. 21 and saw a man ripping out two pride flags from her front lawn. The 25-second video clip follows the man as he walks up their front steps and pulls down a pride flag hanging from a pole outside their home.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO