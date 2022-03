Lost Judgment's first story expansion, The Kaito Files, will let you explore the streets of Kamurocho as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency on March 28. Prepare to jump back into the world of Lost Judgment's clues and gumshoes as Masaharu Kaito (protagonist Takayuki Yagami's sidekick) as you take on a brand new case said to tie up some of the additional details from his past, which was more briefly explored in the main game. It picks up right where Lost Judgment leaves off as Kaito unexpectedly begins searching for an old girlfriend named Mikiko.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO