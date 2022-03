The North Dakota Public Service Commission is holding a hearing on April 6 in Watford City for a 2.6-mile natural gas pipeline project. Caliber Midstream is planning changes to the pipeline and wants to allow gas to flow either direction. The line connects Caliber's Hay Butte Plant to the Northern Border Pipeline west of Watford City in McKenzie County. Northern Border is a major export pipeline taking gas produced in the Bakken and Canada to markets in the middle of the United States.

