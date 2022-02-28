Gergiev loses a presidency

The Munich Philharmonic is calling on Chief Conductor Valery Gergiev to distance himself from Putin. In a statement by the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter, “I have clarified my stance against Valery Gergiev and urge him to also clearly and indisputably distance himself from the brutal assault, Putin against Ukraine and now especially against our partner city Kyiv. If Valery Gergiev does not clearly position himself here on Monday, he can no longer remain the chief conductor of our philharmonic. ”

