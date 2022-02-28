ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Gergiev loses a presidency

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian conductor was sacked tonight as...

slippedisc.com

operawire.com

Munich Philharmonic Gives Valery Gergiev an Ultimatum

The Munich Philharmonic is calling on Chief Conductor Valery Gergiev to distance himself from Putin. In a statement by the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter, “I have clarified my stance against Valery Gergiev and urge him to also clearly and indisputably distance himself from the brutal assault, Putin against Ukraine and now especially against our partner city Kyiv. If Valery Gergiev does not clearly position himself here on Monday, he can no longer remain the chief conductor of our philharmonic. ”
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Gergiev has $150mn fortune in Italy

Corriere della sera reports today that the Russian conductor, now banned from La Scala, owns property worth 150 million Euros in the country, including around 20 buildings that he is trying to sell. These include a villa on the Amalfi Coast, complete with Roman ruins, the Palazzo Barbarigo on San...
ECONOMY
Slipped Disc

Another blow for Gergiev: Rotterdam cuts him

Gergeiev’s longest relationship in the west has been with the Rotterdam Philharmonic. The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the board of Rotterdam Philharmonic Festivals (organizer of the Gergiev Festival) have learned with dismay of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the event that Valery Gergiev does not openly distance himself from President Putin’s actions in Ukraine, we will be forced to cancel the concerts with him. The Gergiev Festival will also not take place in September.
MUSIC
WDBO

Verbier says Gergiev resigns as festival head at its request

The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. The Swiss classic music festival said it made the change as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, 68, is a friend and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gergiev succeeded Charles Dutoit as festival...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall Cancels Concerts Featuring Valery Gergiev & Mariinsky Orchestra

(Photo by Valeri Guérguiev) Carnegie Hall has canceled all performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra with Valery Gergiev scheduled for this May. The Russian orchestra was set to perform on May 3 and 4. In a statement, Carnegie Hall stated that the cancelation was due to recent world events and ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Valery Gergiev Under Fire at the Teatro alla Scala

Conductor Valery Gergiev is under fire for his storied support of Putin. Following the Russian leader’s decision to attack and invade Ukraine, many are calling on Gergiev to condemn the leader. In Milan, where the Russian conductor is currently leading “The Queen of Spades,” the Mayor of Milan Beppe...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Does Gergiev still have Munich agreement?

The Russian conductor, fired by Carnegie Hall, is chief of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, but rumblings are being heard in Bavaria about his wholehearted support for President Putin’s Ukraine aggression. The city of Munich is twinned with the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Several members of the orchestra yesterday added Ukrainian...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

La Scala tells Gergiev: Condemn invasion or be fired

The Mayor of Milan has ordered La Scala to sack the Russian conductor Valery Gergiev unless he comes out promptly with a statement condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Beppe Sala said: ‘With the superintendent of the theatre Dominique Meyer we are asking him to take a precise position against this invasion. If he does not do it we will be forced to end the collaboration.’
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall replaces Putin pianist

Denis Matsuev has been fired. His replacement is a Chopin winner:. Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra today jointly announced that pianist Seong-Jin Cho will step in for Denis Matsuev, performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall tonight, Friday, February 25 at 8:00 p.m. This evening’s all-Rachmaninoff program is the first of three performances with Maestro Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra taking place at Carnegie Hall this weekend with concerts also scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. As announced yesterday, Yannick Nézet-Séguin replaces Valery Gergiev for these concerts.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Edinburgh International Festival Cuts Ties with Valery Gergiev

The Edinburgh International Festival has announced that it has accepted the resignation of conductor Valery Gergiev, effective immediately. “The board of trustees of the Edinburgh International Festival has asked for, and accepted the resignation of, Valery Gergiev as Honorary President of the Festival. Edinburgh is twinned with the city of Kyiv and this action is being taken in sympathy with, and support of, its citizens,” said the Festival’s press department in an official statement.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Why Valery Gergiev will be no great loss

I first heard of Valery Gergiev around 1990 when a friend called from Covent Garden to say he’d heard nothing like this conductor since Wilhelm Furtwängler. I soon saw what he meant – the fluttery gestures, the unaccountable atmosphere, the intensity of the playing. I got to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Metro International

Russian conductor Gergiev shunned by La Scala, other venues

MILAN (Reuters) -Russian Valery Gergiev will not conduct at Milan’s La Scala this week after he failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he is also set to be sidelined from roles in Munich and Rotterdam. Gergiev – general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre and...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Munich fires Gergiev

The Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter this morning fired the chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, Valery Gergiev. He had been given three days to distance himself from Putin’s Ukraine invasion and did not respond. Reiter said: ‘I would have expected him to reconsider and revise his very positive...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

From Barcelona to Baden-Baden, the Russia bans roll in

The Putin pianist Denis Matsuev has been fired from his recital in Barcelona next week. His relacement is Javier Peranes. On a larger stage, the Baden-Baden Festival – popular with Russian oligarchs – says it is seeking ‘clarification’ from Valery Gergiev to his attitude to the war. If he does not detach himself from President Putin, the festival will cancel a July residency by the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra.
ENTERTAINMENT
WRAL News

Management drops conductor Valery Gergiev over Putin ties

MUNICH — Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was dropped by his management company Sunday over his ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin. The 68-year-old Russian had been represented since December 2020 by Munich-based Marcus Felsner, who started his own management company that year after leaving Opus3. “In the light of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Gergiev dumps Vienna Philharmonic

The VPO has just announced: ‘Unfortunately, Maestro Valery Gergiev had to cancel his participation in tonight’s concert with us scheduled for Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Wiener Konzerthaus due to health reasons.’. Take that with a couple of pinches of salt. 1 Gergiev is never ill. 2...
MUSIC

