Youngstown native, Super Bowl LVI referee Ron Torbert shares stories from the game

Jake Gervase, a Davenport Native, just returned home from being a part of the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams. Jake Gervase was born in Davenport in 1995, and is playing as a Safety for the Los Angeles Rams. Gervase graduated from Assumption High School in 2014, before going...
The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
It's been one of the most popular topics in Buffalo since June of 2021: the potential new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Back in August, the AP first reported that the Bills proposed a $1.4 billion, open-air stadium which would be located adjacent from Highmark Stadium's current location in Orchard Park.
Life is coming full circle for Dave Heavner. The 1989 Valley High School graduate was named the Vikings head football coach Tuesday night and is ready to guide the program where he starred as a running back and linebacker and later served as an assistant coach. “It’s a dream for...
