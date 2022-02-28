ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Madoff Trustee’s Win Over Citibank Stands as Justices Deny Review

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecision implicates 100 lawsuits worth $4 billion in Madoff case. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review whether Citibank has the burden to prove that it acted in good faith in accepting $343 million from Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, as the banking giant faces a trustee’s attempt to claw back...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 1

CONGRESS & COURTS
