19-year-old shot and killed at home in Ohio City, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a home on Washington Avenue in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Washington Avenue in connection with a 19-year-old male found on the stairs, unresponsive with gunshots wounds.

The male, later identified by the medical examiner as Devon Orr, 19, of Cleveland, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary information revealed Orr was at a home with his girlfriend when three other males came over. A gunshot was heard and the three males were seen leaving the residence.

Members of the homicide unit responded. Investigators said anyone with information is asked to contact them at 216-623-5454. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.