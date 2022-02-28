ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

McKinney opens Prestwyck Park, adds upgrades to other facilities

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The McKinney Parks and Recreation Department has stayed busy early in the new year by opening new facilities and improving existing ones. Here is a list of recent developments in the city’s park system. Prestwyck Park. Prestwyck Park, a new neighborhood park near US 380 and Coit Road,...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Bellevue park set for upgrades

BELLEVUE — Bellevue is planning a facelift for one of its parks. A revitalization project is in the beginning stages for Robert Peters Park. Amy Palsa, the city's recreation and park director, said the city hopes to have a new playground installed. “It’s one of our bigger parks that...
BELLEVUE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Park
Person
Will Craig
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
NBC Los Angeles

MacArthur Park Section to Open After Months of Closure for Upgrades

A section of MacArthur Park will reopen to the public Tuesday after being closed for more than four months as crews conducted a $1.5 million improvement project with landscape and general park upgrades. The park's lakeside portion, which was closed on Oct. 15, will open at about noon, Councilman Gil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Neighborhood Park#Running Track#Playground Equipment#Hughes Elementary School#South College#Murphy Park Renovations
Times-Herald

Council to continue Forness Park upgrade funding talks

OLEAN — Upgrades are needed at Forness Park, but aldermen want to learn more about the costs and benefits before setting aside funds. The Common Council’s finance committee discussed a $50,000 seed fund for work at the park, but did not forward any resolutions to the full council for the allocation.
OLEAN, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Improvements, upgrades proposed for Williams Park Bandshell

It was state-of-the-art in 1954, when it was built. But in 2022, the Williams Park Bandshell is strictly old school. The green, Chevron-shaped high ceiling is pushing 70, and it’s showing its age. So St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation has hatched a plan to renovate and upgrade the historic...
POLITICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

10 Amarillo parks to see playground upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, 10 playgrounds at parks throughout the city of Amarillo will be receiving an upgrade. During the consent agenda portion of Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved the funds to replace the playground equipment at 10 parks throughout the city, totaling more than $1.46 […]
AMARILLO, TX
connect-bridgeport.com

Ribbon Cut on $6.85M in Renovations with Lodge and Several Other Facilities at Blackwater Fall State Park

Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and officials with West Virginia State Parks Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Blackwater Falls State Park Lodge to celebrate its grand reopening after the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation project, and to celebrate the completion of several additional major improvement projects at Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

100% Chiropractic to open McKinney location

100% Chiropractic plans to open March 21 at 1925 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 400, McKinney. The wellness clinic offers chiropractic care, massage therapy and a line of nutritional supplements, according to the company website. The company already has a location in Frisco and is planning a second location in the city. www.100percentchiropractic.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson holding 2 open houses for parks master plan update

The city of Richardson is scheduling two open houses this week to gather public feedback on updating its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. The first open house will be held March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Heights Recreation Center, located at 711 W. Arapaho Road. The city plans to hold another open house March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Huffhines Recreation Center, located at 200 N. Plano Road. Both meetings are expected to last two hours.
RICHARDSON, TX
Valley News

City of Hope opens advanced treatment facility in Corona

The City of Hope opened the doors Monday, Feb. 7, to a new research and treatment facility in Corona, adding to its Southern California clinical network focused on treating cancer patients in all stages of the disease.“Corona is honored to have a federally recognized comprehensive cancer treatment center in our city,” Mayor Wes Speake said. “City of Hope-Corona will be located in the heart of the Downtown Medical District and will provide state-of-the-art oncology care for people battling cancer.“Through Corona’s strategic geographic location, we’re confident City of Hope will continue to expand its mission to serve more patients, families and communities across Southern California and beyond.”The two-story, 32,500-square-foot facility at 320 W. Sixth St. is almos.
CORONA, CA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy