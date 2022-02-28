McKinney opens Prestwyck Park, adds upgrades to other facilities

The City of Hope opened the doors Monday, Feb. 7, to a new research and treatment facility in Corona, adding to its Southern California clinical network focused on treating cancer patients in all stages of the disease.“Corona is honored to have a federally recognized comprehensive cancer treatment center in our city,” Mayor Wes Speake said. “City of Hope-Corona will be located in the heart of the Downtown Medical District and will provide state-of-the-art oncology care for people battling cancer.“Through Corona’s strategic geographic location, we’re confident City of Hope will continue to expand its mission to serve more patients, families and communities across Southern California and beyond.”The two-story, 32,500-square-foot facility at 320 W. Sixth St. is almos.

