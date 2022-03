A man from Brick got what could turn out to be a very profitable surprise while eating raw clams at a Cape May restaurant: there was pearl inside one of his clams!. According to NJ.com, Michael Spressler and his wife were dining at the Lobster House and he was enjoying his usual appetizer of raw clams on the half shell (with hot sauce and a squirt of lemon), when he bit down on something hard. He thought at first that he had cracked a tooth. That’s when he discovered the pearl.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO