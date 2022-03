Instagram Reels, Snapchat Spotlights, and Facebook Stories all feature shorter video formats because they want to be TikTok … but TikTok wants to be YouTube? We all want what we can’t have. The ByteDance-owned app rolled out a maximum video length of three minutes last July, up from its original one-minute time constraint. Now, TikTok has tripled its maximum video length, allowing creators to post videos running to up to ten minutes. A TikTok representative said they hope it will “unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world,” in a statement shared by Variety. Social-media consultant Matt Navarra confirmed the global rollout of ten-minute TikToks in a Monday morning Tweet, before joking that users will now be able to watch even “longer videos full of misinformation.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO