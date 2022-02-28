ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars will play in Hall of Fame game the week Tony Boselli is inducted

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01F9rE_0eRWPaNz00
Hall of Fame Game Jaguars vs. Raiders Hall of Fame Game - Jaguars vs. Raiders (Pro Football Hall of Fame)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will once again play in a Hall of Fame game, marking a full circle moment for the team.

Two days before Tony Boselli becomes the first Jaguars player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium during the Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week.

STORY: Tony Boselli becomes first Jacksonville Jaguars player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The last time the Jags played in this game, it was the team’s first NFL game -- and Boselli was the team’s very first draft pick.

The game will mark the official start of the 103rd season of the National Football League in Canton, Ohio, the city where the League was born.

This will mark the fourth appearance by the Raiders in this game and the second for the Jaguars.

STORY: Fans hope Boselli Hall of Fame induction will help restore the Jaguars reputation

Along with Boselli, Raiders greats Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour will be enshrined two days later on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Joining them in enshrinement will be Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermiel and Bryant Young.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will mark debuts for each head coach with their new teams. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, will be making his first game appearance with his team.

It will be a homecoming for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who is a Canton native who played his home high school football games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium when the facility was known as Fawcett Stadium.

Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday, March 4. Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets. Information about tickets for the Class of 2022′s Enshrinement will be available in the coming weeks.

STORY: ‘I’m really going to the Super Bowl’: Jaguars fan to attend Super Bowl with player Myles Jack

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers would not let Tom Brady play for another team?

Handfuls of knowledgeable individuals within the NFL community have openly questioned whether or not seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is actually retired following the 2021 season, as some feel he simply wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play for a different contender. Brady has...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Tacoma News Tribune

NFL Releases International Games: Cowboys Headed to London in 2022?

FRISCO - London calling?. After the NFL on Monday announced the home teams for its five international games next season, the Dallas Cowboys could be headed for London in 2022. They are the potential road team in games against the Green Bay Packers or Jacksonville Jaguars. The league is expected...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Matt Ryan third overall in 2008, they hoped he'd be the QB to win the franchise its first Super Bowl. Unfortunately, fourteen Lombardi-less seasons later, there's a possibility the Falcons might move on from the franchise quarterback. If Atlanta decides to part ways with...
NFL
theScore

Raiders to take on Jaguars in 2022 Hall of Fame Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will launch the 2022 preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4, it was announced Monday. Former Raiders players Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour will join Jaguars icon Tony Boselli in being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 6.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Art Mcnally
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
Action News Jax

Cardinals sign Kingsbury, Keim to long-term extensions

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions that keep them under contract with the team through 2027. The moves give some security to the two men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: From Kyler Murray to Carson Wentz, lines on Cardinals' next QB

On Monday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray released a lengthy statement that could impact the QB's future with Arizona in 2022. In short, Murray — through his agent Erik Burkhardt — asked the organization to commit to him as the franchise's long-term starter. With its ultimatum undertones, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Philadelphia Eagles#Patriots
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Thinks Colts Should Keep Carson Wentz

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson is going against some of the other media pundits when it comes to Carson Wentz. Johnson went on NFL Live and defended Wentz and thinks that the Colts should continue to build around him moving forward. “Did Carson Wentz play great? No,” Johnson said. “Did he...
NFL
iheart.com

Paton & Hackett Meet Media at The Combine, Talk QBs and Roster Building

Since Peyton Manning retired in March of 2016, the conversation this time of year in Broncos Country is always about find the next quarterback to lead this franchise. This year is no different. And, after a year with no NFL Scouting Combine, the league's decision makers, agents, media and 334 prospects have returned to Indianapolis, perhaps for the last time, as teams try to find the next great player.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mike Florio gives interesting theory on Tom Brady

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL back in February. Since then, there has been much speculation on what’s next for Brady, who’s been linked to everything from possible television deals with major networks to a potential unretirement. Brady himself said that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy