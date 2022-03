NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iyana Moore put her index finger in the air to signal for one final shot to end the first quarter, then pulled up from four feet behind the 3-point line for a heat-check jumper. The ball sailed through the net without hitting any rim, and Moore turned to Vanderbilt's bench to unleash a celebratory howl from across the court. The Commodores took a 29-10 lead over Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC Tournament, easily enough of a cushion for them to hold off the Aggies late.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO