ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

How UConn women’s basketball team honored Dorka Juhász on Senior Day: ‘I just felt so loved’

By Maggie Vanoni
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn women’s basketball team celebrated its seniors in front of a full house at Gampel Pavilion Sunday. Christyn Williams was escorted by her parents and Olivia Nelson-Ododa by her mother and father during the Senior Day ceremony. Even Evina Westbrook’s parents and younger brother flew from Oregon to Connecticut to...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Notre Dame-West Haven, Fairfield Prep advance to SCC boys basketball final

NEW HAVEN — Notre Dame-West Haven has been the standard of boys basketball excellence over the last half-dozen regular seasons. The Green Knights have not had the same excellence when it comes to the postseason, but it certainly was not due to a lack of effort. They have been to the SCC tournament final the last three years.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Register

How can UConn women’s basketball team land in Bridgeport for the NCAA Tournament? Watch these teams

The march to a 14th consecutive Final Four appearance begins Saturday when the UConn women’s basketball team will play its first Big East Tournament game. The top-seeded Huskies will face Providence or Georgetown in the quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena (noon, FS1). That kicks off the postseason for a team that’s endured a strange four-month trip.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Stamford Advocate

Girls Basketball: Top performances from the conference tournaments

Nalyce Dudley, New London: Dudley scored 28, 28 and 25 points in three ECC Tournament games, helping the Whalers win the title and getting her the tournament MVP. Meghan Kirck, Sacred Heart Academy: Kirck hit four 3-pointers as part of her game-high 20 points in the SCC title game against Hand.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Huskies can count on Nelson-Ododa

STORRS — As the countdown begins on Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s final days with the UConn women’s basketball team, the senior center has become a player her coaches and teammates can count on the most. Nelson-Ododa was solid again Sunday with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GreenwichTime

Connecticut’s top high school boys basketball performances from Week 10

Ty Santos, Kolbe Cathedral: Scored 31 points in the Cougars; 75-56 victory over Newtown. Caden Drezek, Seymour: Scored a career-high 32 points in the Wildcats’ 88-81 loss to Wolcott. Jonathan Rivera, Crosby: Finished with a triple-double (38 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in the Bulldogs’ 91-50 victory over Oxford....
Connecticut Post

Kolbe Cathedral leads start to finish in SWC boys basketball semifinal win over Stratford

BRIDGEPORT — For the third consecutive year, Kolbe Cathedral boys basketball will play for the SWC championship after its 59-45 victory over Stratford in the semifinals on Tuesday night. The semifinal was a rematch of the 2020 tournament, as second-seeded Kolbe Cathedral defeated No. 3 Stratford for the second...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
Romesentinel.com

SUNY Poly women’s basketball team set for NCAA tourney

The SUNY Poly women’s basketball team is set for an appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament. SUNY Poly, which claimed its first North Atlantic Conference championship with a win over Husson on Saturday, is set to play Amherst in the first-round of the NCAA tournament. The field was announced Monday afternoon.
UTICA, NY
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Catholic vs. Freedom

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
FREEDOM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Depaul#Senior Day#Sports Management#Ohio State#Hungarian
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
Journal Inquirer

Huskies are aiming for a first

In 122 seasons of play, no opponent that the UConn men’s basketball team faced at least four times remained unbeaten against the Huskies. Yes, Kansas, Niagara, and some school called Stevens, could claim 3-0 records against UConn, but the Huskies exacted some measure of revenge against every foe it had battled four times or more.
HARTFORD, CT
Bangor Daily News

Husson men’s basketball draws Wesleyan as NCAA 1st-round foe

Husson’s two-year journey to return to the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament will take the Eagles to Middletown, Connecticut, this weekend. Coach Warren Caruso’s club, 15-9 after winning the North Atlantic Conference championship in hair-raising fashion last weekend, will face New England Small College Athletic Conference champion Wesleyan University at 7:40 p.m. Friday in an opening-round game at Silloway Gymnasium.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Juhász feels the love on Senior Day

STORRS — Dorka Juhász has a decision to make in the next few weeks, return to the UConn women’s basketball team and use her final year of college eligibility or begin her pursuit of a professional career. Whatever her call is, her UConn family will be behind...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Connecticut

Undefeated High School Basketball Teams Prepare for State Tournament

Undefeated High School Basketball Teams Prepare for State Tournament. As the high school basketball postseason tips off, there’s only three undefeated teams across the entire state. On the girls side, there’s only one: Holy Cross. The Crusaders are 20-0 in Class M heading into their first tournament game...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Northwestern, Terryville advance to Berkshire League boys basketball final

WOODBURY - No. 3 Northwestern and No. 1 Terryville shot their way into Friday’s Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament finals with commanding semifinal wins over No. 2 Wamogo and No. 4 Litchfield Tuesday night at Nonnewaug High School. In the first game, Wamogo threatened to continue its regular-season sweep...
WOODBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy