New England Patriots free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson is one of the most talented players available this offseason. The 26-year-old is set up for an enormous payday and it’s looking like he’s on his way out of Foxborough. It’s extremely unlikely the Patriots sign him to a long-term deal and the odds are also low on giving him the franchise tag. The Patriots would have to pay Jackson a projected $17.3 million for the year if he was to stay — and there’s only $8 million in cap space currently.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO