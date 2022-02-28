Morena Baccarin’s “Easy Skincare” Calls for Face Oil and Naps

Heidi Klum consistently wows on red carpets, and looked galactically gorgeous at the premiere of Halle Berry’s new movie, ‘Moonfall’. Once a supermodel, always a supermodel! Heidi Klum, 48, knows a thing or two about fashion and what looks good on her … and she definitely always knows how to make an entrance. The German fashionista stole the show at the Moonfall premiere in Los Angeles on January 31, wearing a plunging black jacket and vinyl pantsuit resembled something Catwoman would rock, which seems appropriated, since Moonfall stars a former feline fatale star, Halle Berry. Heidi was in high spirits as usual, sporting a beaming smile while making sure the photographers got their shot. Heidi wore her long blonde locks in a Brigitte Bardot-meets-Farrah Fawcett type of style, complete with her signature curtain bangs. Long red nails and cat eyes completed her smoldering look.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO