This Thriller Is the Best Show on TV That No One’s Talking About

It is rare for a TV series to shine a full, unfiltered light on the experiences of middle-aged women. And Just Like That … tried to but mostly whiffed on the opportunity to show women in their 50s living complicated, sometimes challenging, but nevertheless fulfilling lives. But long before Miranda Hobbes ever went to a Che Diaz comedy concert, another series was telling rich, vibrant stories about a woman of a “certain age” without getting nearly the same amount of attention for it. That show is Better Things, one of the most generous, organic, and beautiful works of the past decade and one that embarks on its fifth and final season this week on FX and Hulu. If you haven’t watched before, now is the time.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO