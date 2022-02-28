ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

From Bonnie to Walter, expect more hurricanes than normal, researcher says

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite captured Hurricane Elsa churning off the coast of West Florida last July. [ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ]

The first day of March on Tuesday means we’re three months from the start of the 2022 hurricane season.

While the official start date is June 1, a named storm has formed in May for the past seven seasons so Florida may encounter one of more named storms early. Here’s what the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season storms would be called:

  • Bonnie
  • Collin
  • Daniel
  • Earl
  • Fiona
  • Gastone
  • Hermine
  • Julia
  • Karl
  • Lisa
  • Martin
  • Nicole
  • Owen
  • Paula
  • Richard
  • Shary
  • Tobias
  • Virginie
  • Walter

It’s too early to try forecasting the number of storms and hurricanes, said Bob Bunting, chief executive of the nonprofit Climate Adaptation Center in Sarasota. But Bunting said he expects another season above the 30-year average of 15 named storms.

If Bunting is right, it would be the seventh above-average season in a row. The last below-average season was 2015 when just 11 storms formed.

The Climate Adaptation Center and researchers from Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue more precise forecasts for hurricane season in mid-April.

The Atlantic has been particularly active the past two years. Combined, the two seasons produced 51 named storms and 21 hurricanes.

Despite these high numbers, Tampa Bay escaped both seasons mostly unscathed. No hurricane made landfall here, with the most significant damage coming from flooding produced by Tropical Storm Eta on Nov. 11, 2020. Still, scientists warn, it only takes one storm to cause devastation for those who live in hurricanes’ paths.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Can Tampa Bay keep growing without losing its soul?

City planning leaders from across the country were impressed by what they saw on Central Avenue when Jason Mathis, CEO of the Downtown Partnership of St. Petersburg, took them for a tour last week. He pointed out the energy buzzing around local restaurants, boutiques and breweries. Afterward, those guests gathered...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

COVID still threatens millions of Americans. Why are we so eager to move on?

Iesha White is so fed up with the U.S. response to COVID-19 that she’s seriously considering moving to Europe. “I’m that disgusted. The lack of care for each other, to me, it’s too much,” said White, 30, of Los Angeles. She has multiple sclerosis and takes a medicine that suppresses her immune system. “As a Black disabled person, I feel like nobody gives a [expletive] about me or my safety.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough pledges $5 million to Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA — The mission to feed hungry people in the Tampa Bay region received a significant boost Wednesday. Hillsborough County commissioners pledged $5 million toward Feeding Tampa Bay’s new food bank and community outreach center that will expand the amount of food the agency can distribute in a 10-county region.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Hermine#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Colorado State University#Extreme Weather
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay landmarks glow blue and yellow for Ukraine

Tampa Bay is lighting up blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. On Monday evening, the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts was lit to match the country’s flag. The display was prompted by an e-mail from a patron asking if the the theater was doing anything before shows to acknowledge or show support for Ukraine.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Higher fuel costs to hit Tampa Electric customers

TALLAHASSEE — More Florida residents are about to feel the pain of high natural-gas costs. The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal by Tampa Electric Co. to collect additional money from customers to cover higher-than-expected costs of fuel for power plants. The commission during the past three months also gave similar approvals to Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy Florida.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa-based Vu Technologies secures $17M seed investment

Tampa-based Vu Technologies closed on a $17 million seed investment from a number of investors in Tampa, Orlando and Texas, the company announced Tuesday. This latest round of funding came from ADX Labs, Topmark Partners and other Angel investment groups, and will help the digital studio firm expand its existing virtual network in Tampa, Nashville and Vegas, according to a press release.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough pans film studio pitches

TAMPA — There could be a remake of Hillsborough County’s attempt at partnering with a private film studio, but not without a rewritten script. Wednesday, Hillsborough commissioners officially panned its debut by rejecting proposals from two private companies seeking public money to operate new studios. The county had asked for those private sector proposals last summer following a county-funded study that said the region could support a 60,000-square-foot studio.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Photos: Pickleball is the new, ‘it’ sport around Tampa Bay

“Pickleball makes people happy!” That’s the conclusion that Tampa Bay Times photographer Dirk Shadd came to when he hit the courts. Shadd set out to find out what it is about this popular new sport that’s got people of all ages filling up the courts at local parks. It’s a simple game, played in singles or doubles, with a perforated plastic ball and a paddle on opposite sides of a net. The International Federation of Pickleball details the official rules on their website , so you can learn the basics before squeezing into a court for a game.
SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the USF presidential applicant whose only priority is a Power Five invite

When USF revealed the two presidential candidates to be interviewed Friday, Kelan Farrell-Smith was not on the list. That’s not a surprise. The out-of-work 39-year-old California resident has spent more time working at a now-defunct private investment fund and fronting a punk rock band that was once semi-famous on MySpace than he has in higher-education administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy