Minnesota’s Budget Surplus Balloons to Over $9.2 Billion

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's already record-breaking budget surplus continues to grow. The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its latest budget forecast Monday...

103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Fish House Removal Deadline Approaching

UNDATED -- You only have one more weekend to keep your fish house on Minnesota lakes. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it's time to start thinking about a plan to remove it ahead of March 7th. That's the deadline for fish house removal in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Forget Robins, Potholes Are The First Sign Of Spring In Minnesota

The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. According to WCCO, warmer weather is great and long awaited but along with the warmer weather come the dreaded potholes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Winner” of the Least Sexy Accent Isn’t Minnesota- but It’s Close

Minnesotans never can get any love. People everywhere you go want to hear anyone from Minnesota to say the state. Like "Oh, you're from Minnesota? Say Minnesota" basically so they can hear the heavy "O" in the state's name. Not everyone has that heavy "O", but in some areas within the state are much more prevalent. When the movie 'Fargo' came out, the accent was very much exaggerated. For the longest time you would hear people stating that "we don't sound like that". Well, if you get to very rural areas within Minnesota, they absolutely do sound like that. Just depends on your heritage and where in the state you live. It's a dialect. Same type of thing you would hear in various parts of the South- some areas have a heavier accent than other areas. Also- 'Fargo' was created by Joel and Ethan Coen who are originally from Minnesota. They know it was super-exaggerated, that was the point.
MINNESOTA STATE
