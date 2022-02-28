Minnesota’s Budget Surplus Balloons to Over $9.2 Billion
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's already record-breaking budget surplus continues to grow. The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its latest budget forecast Monday...1037theloon.com
