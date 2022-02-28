ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

On Cusp of Biden's State of the Union Speech, a State of Disunity, Funk and Peril

By Associated Press
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 8 days ago

TUESDAY, 8P ET: Watch Cheddar's full coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address.

In good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that hardly differs over the decades. In their State of the Union speeches, they declare “the state of our union is strong" or words very much like it.

President Joe Biden’s fellow Americans, though, have other ideas about the state they’re in and little hope his State of the Union address Tuesday night can turn anything around.

America’s strength is being sharply tested from within — and now from afar — as fate, overnight, made Biden a wartime president in someone else’s conflict, leading the West’s response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine that makes all the other problems worse.

The state of the union is disunity and division. It’s a state of exhaustion from the pandemic. It’s about feeling gouged at the grocery store and gas pump. It's so low that some Americans, including prominent ones, are exalting Russian President Vladimir Putin in his attack on a democracy.

Measures of happiness have hit a bottom, with fewer Americans saying they are very happy in the 2021 General Social Survey than ever before in five decades of asking them.

This is what a grand funk looks like.

Biden will step up to the House speaker’s rostrum to address a nation in conflict with itself. The country is litigating how to keep kids safe and what to teach them, weary over orders to wear masks, bruised over an ignominious end to one war, in Afghanistan, and suddenly plenty worried about Russian expansionism. A speech designed to discuss the commonwealth will be delivered to a nation that is having increasing difficulty finding much of anything in common.

Even now, a large segment of the country still clings to the lie that the last election was stolen.

THAT ‘M’ WORD

Four decades ago, President Jimmy Carter confronted a national “crisis of confidence" in a speech describing a national malaise without using that word. But Vice President Kamala Harris did when she told an interviewer last month “there is a level of malaise” in this country.

Today’s national psyche is one of fatigue and frustration — synonyms for the malaise of the 1970s. But the divides run deeper and solutions may be more elusive than the energy crisis, inflation and sense of drift of that time.

Take today’s climate of discourse. It’s “so cold,” said Rachel Hoopes, a charity executive in Des Moines, Iowa, who voted for Biden. “It’s hard to see how him talking to us can break through when so many people can’t talk to each other.”

It’s as if Americans need group therapy more than a set-piece speech to Congress.

“We have to feel good about ourselves before we can move forward,” historian Doris Kearns Goodwin told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349RuP_0eRWNjyQ00

Yet in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s attack last week, a long-absent reflex kicked back in as members of Congress projected unity behind the president, at least for the moment, in the confrontation with Moscow. “We’re all together at this point,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, “and we need to be together about what should be done.”

Politics didn’t stop at the water’s edge but it paused. Though not at Mar-a-Lago's ocean edge in Florida, where Donald Trump praised Putin's “savvy," “genius” move against the country that entangled the defeated American president in his first impeachment trial.

PICK YOUR POISON

White House officials acknowledge that the mood of the country is “sour,” but say they are also encouraged by data showing people's lives are better off than a year ago. They say the national psyche is a “trailing indicator” and will improve with time.

Biden, in his speech, will highlight the improvements from a year ago — particularly on COVID and the economy — but also acknowledge that the job is not yet done, in recognition of the fact that many Americans don’t believe it.

A year into Biden’s presidency, polling indeed finds that he faces a critical and pessimistic public. Only 29% of Americans think the nation is on the right track, according to the February poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

In December’s AP-NORC poll, most said economic conditions are poor and inflation has hit them on food and gas. After two years of a pandemic that has killed more than 920,000 in the U.S., majorities put masks back on and avoided travel and crowds in January in the sweep of the omicron variant. Now, finally, a sustained drop in infections appears to be underway.

Most Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, but debates over masks and mandates have torn apart communities and families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNGiB_0eRWNjyQ00

With Biden so hemmed in by hardened politics, it’s difficult to imagine a single speech altering the public’s perception, said Julia Helm, 52, a Republican county auditor from the suburbs west of Des Moines.

“He’s got a lot of stuff on his plate,” she said. “You know what could change how people feel? And pretty fast? What they pay at the pump. I hate to say it. But gas prices really are the barometer.”

Biden suggested last summer that high inflation was a temporary inconvenience. But it’s snowballed in recent months into a defining challenge of his presidency, alongside, now, the threat of geopolitical instability from Russia’s attack on its neighbor.

Consumer prices over the past 12 months jumped 7.5%, the highest since 1982, as many pay raises were swallowed up and dreams of home ownership or even a used car became prohibitively expensive.

Inflation was a side effect of an economy running hot after the economically devastating first chapters of the pandemic, when Biden achieved the kind of growth that Presidents Barack Obama and Trump could not deliver.

The prime engine for both the gains and the inflation appears to be Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which pushed down the unemployment rate to a healthy 4% while boosting economic growth to 5.7% last year — the best performance since 1984.

SINKING POLLS

Still, voters have largely overlooked those gains as inflation bit. The February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job as president, 55% to 44%.

That was a reversal from early in his presidency. As recently as July, about 60% said they approved of Biden in AP-NORC polls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOvlL_0eRWNjyQ00

After four years of Trump's provocations from the White House, Hoopes, 38, the Des Moines charity executive, finds Biden to be a “nonthreatening” leader, a “decent person, someone it seems you could talk to.”

“He seems to be a quiet decision-maker,” she said. “But I don’t know if that’s good or bad for him or the country right now.”

The most she could say about Biden's State of the Union speech is that “it can't hurt.”

That's about the most that historians say about it, too.

THE SPEECH

If State of the Union addresses are remembered at all, it's generally because feathers were ruffled on a night of tradition and forced comity: Obama admonishing the Supreme Court justices seated in front of him for their ruling on campaign finance laws in 2010; Justice Samuel Alito mouthing “not true” in response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripping up Trump's speech in disgust in 2020.

In 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., was reprimanded by fellow Republicans and lacerated by Democrats for shouting “you lie" at Obama when he spoke to Congress about his health care plan.

“Inaugural addresses sometimes do have an impact because they are big picture, far horizon speeches,” said political scientist Cal Jillson of Southern Methodist University. “State of the Unions rarely do because they tend to be listy rather than thematic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHJvi_0eRWNjyQ00

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Among presidents of the last half century, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama and Trump repeatedly declared “the state of our union is strong” while Bush's father took a pass and Gerald Ford confessed: "I must say to you that the state of the union is not good."

Trump being Trump and Clinton being Clinton, both additionally claimed that the state of the union had never been stronger than on the nights they said it.

Whatever diagnostic phrase Biden chooses, his task is to promote an agenda and plausibly claim credit for positive developments over the last year “without a ‘mission accomplished’ moment," Jillson said. “That’s delicate. It’s delicate to claim credit for the economic recovery ... and still acknowledge people's pains and fears.”

Biden comes to Congress with some missions actually accomplished, like his historic infrastructure package, as well big dreams deferred.

He still wants to “Build Back Better.” In the funk of these times, Americans just seem to want someone to wake them up when it's all over.

Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Emily Swanson and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Space Junk Set to Crash Into Moon

Adam Battle, research assistant at University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, joins Cheddar News to discuss space junk heading to the moon and if more should be done to prevent space junk in the future.
ARIZONA STATE
Cheddar News

Kohl's CFO on Investor Day Plans for 100 Smaller Stores, Focus on Sephora

Retailer Kohl's revealed a changeup to its business model on its investor day with plans to open 100 small format shops over the next four years and a push to bring its Sephora brand annual sales up to $2 billion — all this while facing activist investor pressure to sell the business outright. Jill Timm, Kohl's CFO, joined Cheddar to discuss the latest direction the department store chain intends to take after its latest earnings report and while navigating the calls for new ownership. "We found that we can open a hundred stores to ensure that we're reaching more customers in smaller markets," Timm said after testing the expansion plan. "We actually expect this to be a $500 million sales opportunity, and we're targeting to return over 15 percent from this investment." She also noted the company's optimism about Sephora's future growth in the next three-and-a-half years.
RETAIL
Fox News

China's Xi and Russia's Putin backstab Biden

In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the nation last Thursday, following the Russian land, sea, and air invasion of Ukraine, he admitted that no one thought sanctions would stop President Vladimir Putin from carrying out the largest attack against a European state since World War II.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

