Power outage affects thousands in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Tooele on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,300 residents are currently affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 12:03 p.m. Monday afternoon and officials say power should be restored before 3:30 p.m. today, but that could change.

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible. The cause of the outage is not yet known, but officials are currently investigating.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.