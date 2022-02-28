ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Power outage affects thousands in Tooele

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35M4mR_0eRWNhCy00

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in Tooele on Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,300 residents are currently affected.

Crews were notified of the outage around 12:03 p.m. Monday afternoon and officials say power should be restored before 3:30 p.m. today, but that could change.

FATAL CRASH: Utah driver crashes into cow, remains hospitalized

Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as possible. The cause of the outage is not yet known, but officials are currently investigating.

To report new outages or to keep track of current power outages, click here.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Magnitude-3.4 earthquake shakes Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has been registered in Sevier County, near the tiny town of Joseph, at around 9:08 a.m. on Wednesday. So far there have been just a few responses to the U.S. Geological Survey’s report of the quake with reports of very light shaking with minimal to no […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Crews tackle SLC home fire, TRAX lines affected

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews are currently tackling a house fire on Wednesday morning. The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the fire is located at 200 W Goltz Ave near 1080 S. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. Officials say the two-alarm fire is affecting a single-family residence. Details are limited and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
City
Tooele, UT
Tooele, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Business
Tooele, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Spring temps and sunshine before the storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We will see temperatures soar 10-12 degrees above average on Wednesday with high pressure keeping dry conditions and allowing for plenty of sunshine. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs to hit the upper 50s and 60s in the north, with 70s returning for […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Spring weather this week before next potential storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Meteorological Spring starts today, and while the Spring Equinox happens on March 20th, we’ll have a taste of spring warmth this week. High pressure is still dominating the forecast, so expect plenty of sunshine sticking around and daytime highs climbing slightly above average on Tuesday throughout the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Double semi truck crash causes major destruction on I-80

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving two semi trucks has temporarily shut down the westbound lanes on I-80. Utah Highway Patrol reports that one of the semi trucks rolled and caught fire. A UHP patrol car was also hit during the crash. Reportedly, there have been injuries, however the trooper is not injured. The […]
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

February Recap: Plenty of cold with little snow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Another month is in the books and unfortunately, as we continue to move through 2022, the weather still lacks cooperation on the wet weather front. Meanwhile, the average daily temperature for February was below average which means we had plenty of cold with not a lot to show for […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Rocky Mountain Power
ABC4

Cat stranded before Roy Fire crews stepped in

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – When they’re not battling blazes and saving lives, firefighters are also saving the day in your local neighborhood. Roy City Fire & Rescue posted photos showing their fire crews rescuing a cat who had been stuck in a very tall tree. The feline had been stranded for over a day. “TALK […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

Dry skies and steady warming

After another frigid start to Sunday, we'll see temperatures climb quicker than they have in a while. Instead of highs only reaching the lower 30s along the Wasatch Front, we'll see daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s while St. George makes a run at the 60-degree mark.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC4

Home Depot hiring thousands in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for a new job, Home Depot is hiring thousands for the upcoming busy season. The Home Depot is hiring over 2,140 part-time and full-time positions in Salt Lake City. Jobs cover a variety of opportunities including customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates. The company is operating […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

What happened to the Utah Black Hawks that crashed?

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed near Snowbird Ski Resort on Feb. 22. will begin their removal and recovery process. The Utah Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks crashed during a “winter survivability and mobility training” session. The Utah National Guard says the aircraft will be sling-loaded from the Mineral […]
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Fire destroys West Valley City home, cat missing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are responding to a massive house fire in West Valley City on Tuesday morning. The West Valley City Fire Department says the electrical fire quickly took over the entire home located near 3069 South Bass Bay around 3 a.m. When crews arrived, smoke was seen billowing out […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Snowbird trams receive major upgrade

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns planning on hitting the slopes will get to enjoy brand new, state-of-the-art trams at Snowbird. Resort officials say this summer, the iconic Aerial Trams will receive new cabins featuring floor-to-ceiling window panels and a rooftop balcony for foot passengers to enjoy. “As Snowbird celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we are recognizing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Meteorological Spring is here, but what does that mean?

(ABC4) – The date on your calendar may not say it, giving the honors instead to March 20 of this year, but for meteorologists, such as the ABC4 Pinpoint Weather team, March 1 is a big day. In the meteorological sense, it’s the first day of spring. Coming off of some of the driest Januarys […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How has inflation directly affected Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Inflation has proven to be one of the greatest nationwide detriments of the pandemic. However, Utahns have recently been pondering the question as to how inflation has directly affected the Beehive State.  A team of analysts at Quote Wizard have recently compiled data to assess inflation’s impact on each U.S. state.  The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Weber County SAR grows during pandemic

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As industries across Utah search for employees, there are more people hoping to volunteer at Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue than ever before. During the pandemic, as more people began looking to volunteer with SAR, the frequency of rescues began to increase as well.   In February 2020, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy