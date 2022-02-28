Turnpike Troubadours to Play At The Ledge Amphitheater in June

Elton John’s cameo appearance in the 2002 movie The Country Bears gave him a cocaine flashback, its director said. Peter Hastings landed his first Disney commission with the story based on one of the rides at Disneyland. It follows a group of anthropomorphic bears who reunite their band to help save a performance hall that is at risk of destruction by the evil banker Reed Thimble. The movie was a complete flop, despite starring Christopher Walken – who loved bear costumes and told Hastings it was the second-best script he’d worked with after The Deer Hunter.

