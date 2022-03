LAKE BUTLER — For the first time in three games, the Union County softball team found itself in a battle. Union County, which has shut out its last three opponents 43-0, needed a late rally to pick up its fifth victory in a row Friday night, winning 13-12 against the Trenton Tigers. Trailing 10-9 in the top of the seventh, Trenton’s chances of ending its two-game skid was looking bleak. That was until left fielder Shaylyn Parrish...

UNION COUNTY, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO