Front Row Motorsports will appeal the penalty handed down to Todd Gilliland‘s No. 38 team following the loss of a wheel in Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway. Crew chief Seth Barbour was issued a four-race suspension through NASCAR’s penalty, which cited sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR rulebook: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Jackman Jourdan Osinskie and front tire changer Tanner Andrews were also suspended as a result of the infraction.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO