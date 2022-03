This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Deloitte was hit with a securities class action Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Gordon Ball PLLC; Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams and Warren & Griffin against the defendants as auditors for Southern Co., an energy company. The suit contends that Deloitte allegedly misled investors regarding Southern’s expected completion of its $2.88 billion Kemper Plant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00670, Formby v. Deloitte & Touche, LLP et al.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO