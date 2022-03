It was a big hit that summer and went on to earn three Oscar nominations, including Best Screenplay. My sister and I would quote that computer line (in the robotic computer voice) as we conducted our teenage years under the looming threat of nuclear war. The year 1983 was a big one for nuke fears. The Cold War had ramped back up to such an extent that Mr. Rogers did a weeklong series that illustrated Mutually Assured Destruction with puppets, and ABC’s broadcast of the “made for TV movie” The Day After was a national cultural event.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO