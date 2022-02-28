ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. senator pushes summer sales tax holiday

By Dennis Owens, Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Inflation is at record levels and what Pennsylvanians are paying for almost everything has gone up. Senator Lisa Boscola, a Lehigh Valley Democrat, has introduced a bill to give Pennsylvanians a two-month break from the six percent sales tax.

Her bill would suspend sales tax in June, the last month of the next fiscal year so it balances it out on the budget.

She argues that the state is running a couple billion dollar surplus and her plan is the best way for the state government to put money directly into the pockets of constituents who could use it.

“I’ve heard some people in the halls of Harrisburg say it’s brilliant. just because why not? The whole question should be why not do this now when we have the capability? We can take the lead and show other states ‘Hey look at what Pennsylvania is doing trying to give money back to the people, running a surplus.’ I think it’s a win-win for Pennsylvania, a win-win for consumers, and our business community,” Senator Boscola said.

Governor Wolf’s spokeswoman said he would look at the proposal once drafted. Senate Democratic leadership supports the concept, but Republicans are raising questions as well.

“Temporary things like that look good and feel good but what kind of impact do they have on our overall economy, we’ll have to look at that,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said.

Boscola’s bill would only apply to the state’s 6% sales tax. Phill would still charge it’s 2% and Pittsburgh it’s one additional percent.

