Land Between the Lakes facilities begin reopening Tuesday

Meteorological winter comes to an end Monday, and it has certainly been a day that has felt more like winter than spring. Although the final numbers aren’t in yet, Dec. through Feb. 2022 will go down as a warmer and snowier winter as compared to average, actually our 19th snowiest! Of course, March is still a month that can be quite fickle — bringing days of mild air followed quickly with the potential for additional snow. Over the next few days, we will see a few weak weather systems bring the chance for some light precipitation but nothing very significant.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO