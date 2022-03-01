ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders, Jaguars opening 2022 season in Hall of Fame Game

By Grant Gordon
NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith former Raiders standouts Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour and Jaguars all-time great Tony Boselli headed for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, two of their former teams are...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott had 'clean-up' surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

Another offseason means another surgery for Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. Coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Prescott underwent surgery to "clean up" his left non-throwing shoulder after the season. McCarthy added that the issue did not lead to struggles this season, and the QB is expected to be ready for offseason workouts.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
49erswebzone

Seahawks fans seemingly hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers

It's not just San Francisco 49ers fans keeping an eye on how the Jimmy Garoppolo situation plays out. Apparently, Seattle Seahawks fans are interested, too, although for very different reasons. The Faithful want to see where Garoppolo is traded. More importantly, they want to see what the 49ers acquire for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hall Of Fame Game#The Las Vegas Raiders
NFL

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Seven candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash

Among the workouts conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, one of the most eye-catching is the 40-yard dash, with prospects vying to show they have the speed to succeed in the pros. Since 2003, 14 participants have clocked official 40 times below the 4.3-second mark. Who's got the best chance to join that club this year? Which prospects are positioned to claim the title of fastest at the combine?
NFL
NFL

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

With college all-star games and further tape study in the books, NFL Network draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects heading into the NFL Scouting Combine (March 3-6 on NFL Network). The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

NFL free agency officially begins with the arrival of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wed., March 16. As we head toward the open market, Marc Sessler explores one fun free agency fit for each AFC team. NOTE: All cap figures and projections cited below come from...
NFL
NFL

Move The Sticks: Previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine & AFC East Body Shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by discussing the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, combine news, which position groups and player they're most excited to watch. Next, the trio put the Bills and Patriots in the body shop to look at their team needs and break down what they can do to improve this offseason. Following that, the guys look at similar graded prospects within the same position group. Then, the trio put the Jets and Dolphins in the body shop. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's agent releasing a statement outlining his desire for a contract extension.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOKV

Jacksonville Jaguars will play in Hall of Fame game the week Tony Boselli is inducted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will once again play in a Hall of Fame game, marking a full circle moment for the team. Two days before Tony Boselli becomes the first Jaguars player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium during the Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week.
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy