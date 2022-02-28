Women Join Cameroon Militias to Fight Boko Haram

Taliban forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across Kabul, a Taliban government spokesman said on Sunday.The clearance operations began in the capital and neighboring provinces two days ago, and will continue, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference. The aim was to collect weapons and arrest suspects, he added. “The operation was successful,” he said. Hundreds of light and heavy weapons were confiscated, including rocket-launchers and grenades, he said. Over 60,000 rounds of ammunition were also uncovered, as well as 13 armored vehicles and 13 tons of gunpowder and explosives.Mujahid also welcomed a recent...
Comments / 0