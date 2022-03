Riot Blockchain was down 0.18% at $15.92 at time of publication. The stock is near support in what traders call a pennant pattern and is looking to see a bounce higher once again. The pennant pattern happens when the price is condensed between narrowing highs and lows before breaking one of the key levels. The stock is nearing the end of the pattern and could see a breakout if it is able to cross above resistance or fall below support.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO