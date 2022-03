Tesla is no stranger to delays. Earlier in the year, the company announced its highly anticipated Cybertruck would be delayed yet again, with production now slated for 2023. It's a similar story with the 250 mph+ Roadster and the Tesla Semi, which was scheduled to go on sale as far back as 2019. But an uncovered patent with the USPTO suggests the Semi may be inching closer to production.

