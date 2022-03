Most American adults remain unaware that alcohol is a cause of tens of thousands of cancer cases in the U.S. every year; a new study shows that those who are aware of the risks are far more likely to support warning labels and other policies that could highlight the link. This latest study supports previous research by the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and emphasizes the critical need to increase awareness of the alcohol-cancer link.

