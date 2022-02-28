Over Winter? Stay Indoors at This Sweet Airbnb with a Movie Theater

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. In the case of meaningful jewelry, rings are the reigning symbol of sentiment. For as long as they have existed, rings have symbolized devotion, eternity, and love—among other fairytale-worthy tokens of affection. This is especially true for the popular diamond eternity band, which has an everlasting essence to its design. “The eternity band style is a popular ring design which is characterized by gemstones set around the band without a blank space for the metal,” says Kathryn Money at Brilliant Earth. No matter what the occasion, a diamond eternity band is a meaningful way to mark a milestone. “These sparkling pieces are a heartfelt expression of eternal love, appreciation, and admiration,” she adds.

