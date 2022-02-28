ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Over Winter? Stay Indoors at This Sweet Airbnb with a Movie Theater

By Will Phillips
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know those people who really embrace the winter. They ski, they snow shoe, they ice fish, they make chainsaw ice sculptures, etc. And you know what? That's great. Really, really great. We're all very happy for those people. What fine specimens they are. But then there are...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Evansville Movie Theater Offers Sensory Friendly Movie Times

Today I learned that AMC on Evansville's west side offers special movie times set aside for those with special sensory needs. I have friends who have kids that don't like to be overly stimulated, and they would really love this!. What are sensory-friendly films?. AMC partnered with the Autism Society...
EVANSVILLE, IN
107 JAMZ

New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Coming to Theaters in 2023

The grim grinning hosts are coming out to socialize again. 20 years after Disney’s first attempt to turn the beloved Disneyland attraction the Haunted Mansion into a feature, the company is trying it again. The new version, also titled Haunted Mansion, will arrive in theaters on March 10, 2023. At present, it faces no competition for that release date, although the long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons movie is currently scheduled to open in theaters the weekend before and Timothy Olyphant’s new version of Wonka will open a week later on March 17.
Outdoor Life

Massachusetts Shed Hunter Discovers Buck That Was Half-Eaten by Coyotes, But Still Alive

When Patrick Guyette went for a walk in the central Massachusetts woods on a cold, snowy afternoon in early January, the bowhunter was hoping to maybe find a couple of early sheds lying around. He found more than just a pair of antlers, however, when he stumbled upon a bloody scene that reminded him of just how unforgiving the natural word can appear: On an iced-over pound, a mortally wounded buck was lying in a pool of its own blood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Movie Theater#Upstate Ny#Hbo
IFLScience

The World’s Largest Organism Is Slowly Being Eaten By Deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
Wichita Eagle

Badger and coyote become buddies — and team up to hunt in Colorado, trail photos show

A surprising friendship has formed between a coyote and badger in the Colorado wilderness, trail cameras have revealed. The National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center began posting trail camera photos of the pair this week, calling it an “incredible partnership.”. “This is a relationship that is not often seen,” the...
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Oblivious Man Walks Right Up to Bear

Our mothers always told us, watch where you're going! And we assume that the reason why was for situations exactly like this. There might be a great big black bear rooting around in the trash right in front of you. Filmed in the parking lot of a hotel in South...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Movies
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Island Packet Online

‘Concrete survival bunker’ lists in the Ozarks for $314,900. Take a look inside

An underground bunker made from concrete has listed in the seclusion of the Ozarks in Mountain Grove, Missouri, for $314,900. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property, which is gated, comes with everything that someone craving security would desire, the listing on Zillow.com says, including:. Surveillance. Ventilation system. Central heat and cooling. Private...
REAL ESTATE
brides.com

20 Lab-Grown Diamond Eternity Bands to Fall Head-Over-Heels For

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. In the case of meaningful jewelry, rings are the reigning symbol of sentiment. For as long as they have existed, rings have symbolized devotion, eternity, and love—among other fairytale-worthy tokens of affection. This is especially true for the popular diamond eternity band, which has an everlasting essence to its design. “The eternity band style is a popular ring design which is characterized by gemstones set around the band without a blank space for the metal,” says Kathryn Money at Brilliant Earth. No matter what the occasion, a diamond eternity band is a meaningful way to mark a milestone. “These sparkling pieces are a heartfelt expression of eternal love, appreciation, and admiration,” she adds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Black Bear Charges Canadian Bowhunter

Anyone who spends time in bear country always entertains the idea that they could be charged by a bear, but never truly imagines it happening until it does. Running into a bear will get your heart pumping pretty fast on its own, but when the bear acts aggressive it hits a whole new level.
ANIMALS
Culpeper Star Exponent

ARMCHAIR VENTURES: Winter walks and other cool stuff on the Outer Banks

IT may not have been exotic, and the weather may have been little different from home, but we got away for a few days in January—and it was great. Highly recommended. “Away,” in this case, was five days in Kitty Hawk on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Our “little” group of 16 managed it because we agreed—at last—on the basics and kept it fairly simple.
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

Live Your Star Wars Dream In A Campsite Not So Far, Far Away From CNY

Any Star Wars fan has the dream of doing anything that has to do with the franchise. You can now live out those dreams at a campsite in Upstate New York. There is a Star Wars-themed camping spot right in the heart of the Catskills. Kick it into lightspeed and book a stay at R2 Where R U in Bethel, New York. The site includes a double tent with terrific amenities and beautiful scenery. The best part, the entire camp sits atop a deck painted as R2-D2.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy