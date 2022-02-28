ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Washington Updates Mask Guidance Along with Oregon and California, Will Now Lift Indoor Mask Mandate on March 12

Big Country News
Big Country News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLYMPIA - Citing declining COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations across the west and following updated CDC guidance, California, Oregon and Washington have jointly updated their mask guidance, which will end the mask requirement in each state 10 days earlier than originally anticipated. Effective March 12, the three states will adopt new...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Bundy Secures Required Signatures to Move Forward as Independent in run for Idaho Governor

BOISE - In February, Ammon Bundy announced he would not run for governor in the Idaho Republican Primary but will run instead as an Independent candidate. “The Republican Party platform is the platform I stand behind,” Bundy said in a statement. “But the Republican establishment in Idaho is full of filth and corruption and they refuse to put forth the party platform.”
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho's Average gas Price Jumps Past 4 Dollars a Gallon

LEWISTON - As the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States has bumped-up over 10% in just the last week, prices in Idaho have now reached over $4 a gallon. AAA reports that the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho reached $4.05 a gallon, as of Tuesday morning. On Monday morning, AAA was reporting an Idaho average of $3.96. Idaho drivers buying diesel are now paying $4.57, on average.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Health
Local
California Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Big Country News

Gas Prices in Washington State Reach All-Time High

CLARKSTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington state reached $4.44 a gallon - the highest ever recorded by the company. AAA says before the current spike in prices, the previous record sat at $4.35 per gallon, reached in July 2008. The average price of diesel fuel sat at $4.74 a gallon in Washington on Monday morning, still shy of the July 2008 record of $4.98.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

ITD Invests in New Machine to Pick up Trash on I-90 this Spring

COEUR D'ALENE - This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department will use a new machine to pick up trash along Interstate 90 from Washington to Coeur d’Alene. “Now that the snow has melted, everyone can see the ugly truth about how much garbage has been piling up all winter,” Operations Engineer Jerry Wilson said. “This year, we have already started our cleanup efforts and will use a new machine, once conditions allow, to do it more efficiently.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho House Kills Bill to Regulate Rental Application Fees

BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday defeated bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Reps. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, to curb certain abusive practices involving rental application fees, such as charging application fees when a prospective renter won’t even be considered for a unit. The bill was...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Oregon Health Authority#Olympia Citing#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Big Country News

Washington State Cannabis Workers Want Longer Sentences for Robberies

OLYMPIA — Cannabis dispensary owners and employees are hoping to see a decrease in armed robberies with the passage of a bill imposing stricter penalties for offenders. The bill proposes increasing the standard sentence range by 12 months for those found guilty of robbing a dispensary. The legislation is currently awaiting a House floor vote after passing through the Senate.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy