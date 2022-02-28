Washington Updates Mask Guidance Along with Oregon and California, Will Now Lift Indoor Mask Mandate on March 12
OLYMPIA - Citing declining COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations across the west and following updated CDC guidance, California, Oregon and Washington have jointly updated their mask guidance, which will end the mask requirement in each state 10 days earlier than originally anticipated. Effective March 12, the three states will adopt new...www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
