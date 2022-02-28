Washington Updates Mask Guidance Along with Oregon and California, Will Now Lift Indoor Mask Mandate on March 12

COEUR D'ALENE - This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department will use a new machine to pick up trash along Interstate 90 from Washington to Coeur d’Alene. “Now that the snow has melted, everyone can see the ugly truth about how much garbage has been piling up all winter,” Operations Engineer Jerry Wilson said. “This year, we have already started our cleanup efforts and will use a new machine, once conditions allow, to do it more efficiently.”

