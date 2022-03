Hold on to your hats, err hair...pouf...Bumpit? Whatever you call it, brace yourselves, because this millennial hair trend seems to be making a comeback amongst gen z. Drumroll, please: The notorious Bumpit (or pouf, depending on where you’re from) hairstyle that was made ever so popular around 2008, worn by celebs like Lauren Conrad from The Hills and Snooki from The Jersey Shore, is starting to gain some popularity with the younger generation. And if we’ve learned anything from the past few years, it’s that whether it’s the latest fashion trends, skincare routines or even specific condiments, gen z and millennials can never seem to see eye-to-eye.

HAIR CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO