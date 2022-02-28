IU Health's operating income drops 75% in 2021

The future of healthcare is digital, and the ongoing pandemic is undoubtedly accelerating this transition. According to HIMSS, 80% of health systems plan to increase their investment in digital health in the next five years, with 58% planning to spend at least $10 million annually by 2026. This trend has proven true for both clinicians and patients, with 75% and 50% of those surveyed supporting the use of digital health tools, respectively [1]. Here are the three technologies that are helping to shape the healthcare landscape of tomorrow.

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO