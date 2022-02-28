ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Head Writer Chelsea Devantez Signs Multi-Year Overall Deal at 20th Television

By Jennifer Maas
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Celebrity Book Club” podcast host and Apple’s “The Problem With Jon Stewart” head writer Chelsea Devantez has signed a multi-year overall deal at Disney’s 20th Television. Under the pact, Devantez will write and produce her own comedy projects for the studio, as well as...

