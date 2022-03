It’s time for Mississippi State to make a move this week if the Bulldogs are to get back to the NCAA Tournament after an absence last year. State heads to Nashville as the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament which is an unfamiliar spot for this program in recent years but it doesn’t quite tell the tale of how the team has grown in 2021-22. No. 7 Kentucky is on the docket for the tournament and it’s a program that has had the Bulldogs’ number over the years.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO