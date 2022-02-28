ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime Stages 'Sweet Magnolias' Reunion, Leans Into Married Co-Stars for First Holiday 2022 Movies

By Emily Longeretta
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime is getting an early grip on 2022 holiday movies. The network announced three new movies on Monday to kick off their festive programming. “A New Orleans Noel” comes from executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and follows Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) who finds herself working alongside her polar opposite, Anthony (Pulliam’s...

