CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia National Guard says that about 80 soldiers and airmen will deploy to Washington, D.C. this week to support the U.S. Capitol Police. “Our National Guard is just phenomenal and we owe them everything for what they do to help our state and nation during times of need,” said Governor Jim Justice. “This is just another example of how truly great these men and women are and I know they will represent the Mountain State well in any given mission.”

7 DAYS AGO