CLEVELAND — The FBI's Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) and the Garfield Heights Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected bank robber. On February 25 at approximately 1:25 p.m., an unknown man walked into the Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union located on Rockside Road in Garfield Heights and committed a robbery. Authorities say he actually came into the credit union ten minutes earlier and asked about opening a checking account. After being advised of what information was needed, the suspect left saying he needed to get his wallet.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO