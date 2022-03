ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has issued the following statement in regards to the case:. In response to a recent news story into the appeal by Michael Dean Gonzales, the Odessa Police Department has not entered a new investigation or review of this case. Employees of the Odessa Police Department have simply responded to requests for information for the case and provided evidence and copies of reports as required by law. Any additional information or new evidence being stated to have been located is not by an employee or representative of the Odessa Police Department. We stand by the evidence and facts of this case as turned over, and have no additional information to add other than the original investigation from 1994.

