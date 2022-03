Coleman Coliseum’s service isn’t up yet. The Alabama basketball team wrapped up its home schedule against Texas A&M on Wednesday night with an embarrassing 87-71 loss, turning the lights out in Coleman for the third time under coach Nate Oats. It won’t be the last – plans for a new UA basketball arena are still in infancy stages – but the more quickly UA can start its next basketball era with a new facility, the better.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO