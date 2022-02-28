ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Defendant's wife, media and public barred from courtroom for much of first US Capitol riot trial

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trial for a January 6 US Capitol attack defendant won't have any members of the public, media or even the wife of the defendant in the courtroom to witness much of the proceedings, a federal judge decided on Monday. Judge Dabney Friedrich decided not to allow any...

www.wicz.com

Decider.com

‘The View’ Destroys Clarence Thomas For “Unbelievable” Bias Regarding Wife’s Role in Capitol Riots

The View had a bone to pick with the Supreme Court today, specifically Justice Clarence Thomas, thanks to his bias regarding the Jan. 6 riots cases. After his wife, Ginny Thomas, played a major role in the insurrection, folks are upset that Thomas has yet to recuse himself from any of the cases regarding the riots, blaming him for showing his partisanship in a role that’s meant to be neutral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect who put feet on Pelosi’s desk says he’s growing his beard ‘until all the J6ers are free’

The suspect Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on 6 January 2021 has told a court he will not shave his facial hair until all accused rioters are free.Richard Barnett, who has been released on bail, appeared virtually for a status hearing on Tuesday when he announced his protest. The 61-year-old has been forced to wear a GPS monitor at his home in Arkansas. “I’m not shaving it until the J6ers are free,” Mr Barnett told US district court judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday, according to reports. His remarks were an apparent reference...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter who texted 'they want a fight let's have it' is rewarded with far shorter sentence for testifying to January 6 committee: Jailed for just 28 days instead of six months prosecutors requested

A Capitol rioter has been granted leniency by a judge who cited his cooperation with the House January 6 committee in sentencing him to just 28 in prison. Robert Schornak, 39, of Michigan was sentenced on Friday by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who praised him for speaking to the select committee.
PROTESTS
HuffingtonPost

'Let's Go!': Man Who Allegedly Directed Rioters Through Capitol Doors Arrested

A New York man accused of pulling open a door to the Capitol and directing a crowd of rioters inside on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Tuesday on civil disorder and other charges. According to an FBI affidavit, Eric Gerwatowski, 31, of New Hyde Park, New York, was at the front of a crowd just outside the Upper House doors to the Capitol. As Capitol Police attempted to close the doors to prevent rioters from breaching the building, he yanked one open, turned to the crowd and shouted, “Let’s go!” He allegedly directed rioters inside and entered the building himself.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

