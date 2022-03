Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at Saturday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden, and how WWE Champion Brock Lesnar fought off WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, until he cornered Paul Heyman and was attacked from behind by Reigns. We also see how Reigns posed over Lesnar with both titles held high in the air. We go to the RAW opening video. We’re now live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

