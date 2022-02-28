ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton pays tribute to late nephew in emotional SAG Awards speech

York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor got serious when accepting his prize for...

yorknewstimes.com

AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shockingly Snubbed at This Year’s Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name was not called during today’s Oscar nominations to the surprise of Respect fans. The singer was considered a frontrunner for Best Actress for her portrayal of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. Respect premiered during the summer of 2021, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $31 million at the box office and earned positive reviews for Hudson.
CELEBRITIES
Michael Keaton
Deadline

SAG Awards Adds Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, More As Presenters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with more presenters: The structure of the 28th annual SAG Awards is continuing to take shape, with organizers saying Friday that SAG and Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters set for Sunday’s ceremony. The newly added presenters also include Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and SAG nominees Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn and Reese Witherspoon, along with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaa, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. On Wednesday, organizers said castmembers from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard will introduce clips...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Gave Prince Harry 'Not So Pleasant Look' While On Stage To Receive NAACP Image Award

Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz to host Saturday Night Live

Moon Knight and Catwoman are coming to Studio 8H. NBC announced Thursday that Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz will host back-to-back episodes of Saturday Night Live. The two first-time hosts will be following John Mulaney, who will join the coveted SNL Five-Timers Club when he hosts the first post-Winter Olympics episode Feb. 26 with musical guest LCD Soundsystem.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mary J. Blige To Perform At NAACP Image Awards; Kristen Stewart Named Honorary Chair At Indie Spirits; Kate Winslet To Intro Helen Mirren SAG Honor – Awards Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige, fresh off her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, will hit the stage to perform at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards, which airs live Saturday, February 26 on BET. Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony, which will honor the year’s best across the fields of film, TV, music and publishing. Winners will be announced in four virtual ceremonies running daily Monday-Friday on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel, leading into the marquee televised show. Presenters on the BET telecast will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, February 27th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PST and will air live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it. Some of the heavy hitters on display this year include Oscar Issac and Michael Keaton in the “Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series” category and Elle...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

SAG Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Tonight, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—better known as the SAG Awards—will take place in Santa Monica, California, airing live at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded event kicks off a busy awards season over the next few weeks, and will celebrate the best performances in both film and television. (It also marks the return of the in-person SAG ceremony after airing a pre-taped celebration in 2021). House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have the most film nominations, while Succession, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso lead the pack for TV nominations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES

