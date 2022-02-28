ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the FAS Faculty: Jason Crawford

yale.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a hidden universe of small molecules — and by mapping that universe, chemical biologist Jason Crawford reveals how molecules and microbes...

news.yale.edu

Harvard Crimson

Following Comaroff Fallout, FAS Provides Counselors for Anthropology Department

A flyer for a walkout held last Monday condeming Harvard's handling of the sexual harassment allegations against Comaroff was taped to a sign outside Harvard's Tozzer Anthropology Building. By Aiyana G. White. As the Harvard Anthropology department grapples with the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations against professor John L. Comaroff,...
Harvard Health

New Faculty: Gabriella Coleman

This article is part of a series introducing new faculty members. Gabriella “Biella” Coleman took her first anthropology course in high school, a formative experience that led her to study healing rituals and spirit possession in college and grad school. But a year-long illness and fast internet connection inspired a swerve in focus to the burgeoning hacker world. Today she is considered one of the foremost scholars in the interdisciplinary fields of technology studies, media anthropology, digital activism, and security. Author of “Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy,” Coleman began teaching in the Department of Anthropology last month and joined the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society as a faculty associate. Interview has been edited for length and clarity.
