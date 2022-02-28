ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

2 dead in Manhattan after car flips onto train tracks, bursts into flames: police

By Lauren Cook
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WN1PZ_0eRWFPz600

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A car flipped over a barrier on the Henry Hudson Parkway early Monday morning, landed on railroad tracks below and burst into flames, killing two people, police said.

The single-car crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near West 178th Street. Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and found outside of the car near the crash site. Another victim, who was severely burned, was found inside the car.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Washington, NC
Accidents
WNCT

Winterville police investigating thefts, including stolen vehicle

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a criminal incident that happened on Feb. 27. A burglary, breaking and entering of several motor vehicles and the theft of a motor vehicle happened sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. on Feb. 27 in the areas of Cedar Ridge, Canterbury, Clevewood […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Police#Washington Heights#Train Tracks#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNCT

DA: No charges to be filed in fatal stabbing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said no charges will be filed against a wife who fatally stabbed her husband at a hotel last week. Police responded to the Rodeway Inn & Suites at 2149 N. Marine Blvd. in Jacksonville on Feb. 20 at 5:15 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Panthers’ TE Thomas fled Huntersville Police on dirt bike, charges show

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Panthers tight end Ian Thomas faces a slew of charges after trying to flee Huntersville police on a dirt bike, according to Huntersville Police and Mecklenburg County Sheriff. Thomas, who on Friday signed a three-year $17 million deal that includes a guaranteed $8 million, was arrested last July around […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wake County man arrested for impersonating law officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has arrested for a third time a man who they said was impersonating a law enforcement officer. Nexstar’s WNCN reports the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an off-duty deputy was traveling east on U.S. Highway 70 in Garner when he saw […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy