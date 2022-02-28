ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

On The Lookout: Attempted break-in at Camillus Smoke Shop

By Erik Columbia
 2 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two suspects who tried to break into the Camillus Smoke Shop.

The suspects, which you can see in a video provided by CPD below, attempted to smash a store window. One of the men was swinging a crowbar, dressed in a black top and pants, white sneakers, and was wearing a blue Nike backpack. The other suspect had a black top and jeans.

After 90 seconds of trying to gain entry, the two left the scene. If anyone has information on the identity of these two suspects, are encouraged to call 315-487-6425.

