Fugitive of the Week: Angel Matos

By Erik Columbia
 2 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Angel Matos.

The 29-year-old is wanted after “unlawfully entering and stealing property” from his ex-girlfriend, police say. On January 12, around 11:34 p.m., Matos entered a residence and attempted to grab hold of the victim, according to SPD. She was able to escape to a neighbor’s place, but noticed when she returned that her keys, iPhone, and house keys were missing.

Matos is a Hispanic-black male, who stands 5’6” tall, and weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He has 18 prior arrests, and has an active warrant for second degree burglary and larceny, according to the police.

Anyone with information on Matos’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5230.

